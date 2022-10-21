The consultant NTT Data has opened its new office in Malaga, in which more than 250 of its employees will initially work. The company’s new facilities in the city, located in its historic center, exceed 600 square meters, a space that can grow. For now, 80 of its 250 employees located in the province can work in it at the same time, since NTT Data has implemented a work model that allows teleworking but with offices so that employees go to the office when they need it for meetings. , group work, events or because they prefer it at a given time.

