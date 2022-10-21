Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
The consulting firm NTT Data opens a new office in Malaga
The consultant NTT Data has opened its new office in Malaga, in which more than 250 of its employees will initially work. The company’s new facilities in the city, located in its historic center, exceed 600 square meters, a space that can grow. For now, 80 of its 250 employees located in the province can work in it at the same time, since NTT Data has implemented a work model that allows teleworking but with offices so that employees go to the office when they need it for meetings. , group work, events or because they prefer it at a given time.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
ffnews.com
Capco and Plaid Announce Alliance to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across the Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, today announced a new alliance. The alliance will combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open...
Accomplished Sales Leader David Kemp Joins Ergotron as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, announced today that David Kemp has joined the team as executive vice president and chief sales officer. In his role, Kemp leads Ergotron’s global sales organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005042/en/ David Kemp is the new leader of Ergotron’s global sales organization. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dynamic Announces New Chief Business Development Officer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, today announced that Steve Kulesza, CFP® has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. As a member of the Dynamic leadership team reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, Kulesza will lead the firm’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium support service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005862/en/ Steve Kulesza, CFP®, has joined Dynamic Advisor Solutions as Chief Business Development Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
Amesite Highlights Successful Results of Training for 1,000 Employees in 10 countries by Partner EGC with Case Study
Amesite Inc. AMST released a case study on their partner, EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), highlighting successful results of their training and upskilling initiatives for nearly 1,000 employees in 10 countries. EGC is a supplier group that provides manufacturing, products and supply chain solutions to companies across automotive, aerospace, medical,...
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships
To support its growing customer base, Kinaxis welcomes 12 new System Integrators and Value Added Resellers across Asia. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
salestechstar.com
TrueFort Appoints Jay Dosanjh Vice President of Channels and Alliances
Former Accedian Executive Joins Leader in Microsegmentation Technology. TrueFort, the real-time workload protection company, announced that former Accedian channel executive Jay Dosanjh has joined the company as Vice President of Channels and Alliances. He will manage the company’s channel program and relationships with security service providers and technology partners.
getnews.info
Fabaci International: The Path To Establishing A Successful Company In The UK
October 24, 2022 – Forming a UK limited company can be a great choice for young, passionate business owners as it enables businesses to reap the benefits of the UK market. Because of the United Kingdom’s stable political environment and friendly economic climate, it has always been a magnet for corporations seeking to successfully enter the European market and benefit from the vast trading facilities that are available in the UK!
New Era For Wrike Commences With Notable Customer Milestones And Platform Adoption
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, reports strong growth metrics and major milestones in the areas of year-over-year revenue, customer support, platform feature adoption, and customer deployments and expansions from the likes of Mindbody, Lyft, and Intuit. Most notably, Wrike has seen 60% year-over-year growth in $250K+ accounts, the largest known collaborative work management (CWM) deployment with 140,000 users on one account, a 9.40 CSAT score for support satisfaction, and a 67% increase in adoption of automation features. As a newly independent company under Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital, Wrike is well positioned to take on leadership status in the work management space with a renewed focus on platform innovations and professional services designed to accelerate time to value for companies looking to move fast in today’s economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005886/en/ Meet Wrike, the most powerful work management platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
Viz.ai Names Jieun Choe Chief Marketing Officer
Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has named life sciences veteran Jieun Choe as chief marketing officer (CMO). Choe will report to CEO Chris Mansi, overseeing global marketing strategy, brand and communications, product marketing and demand generation. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
salestechstar.com
DigitalOcean Introduces New Channel Partner Program, Partner Pod
Enhanced program offers highly customized support and benefits for partners that cater to the unique needs of small businesses. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced Partner Pod, a brand new channel partner program for the digital agencies, consultants, and technology providers that make up DigitalOcean’s diverse global partner network. Specifically designed for companies that deliver tools and services that meet the particular needs of small businesses, the Partner Pod furthers DigitalOcean’s commitment to accelerating growth for startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Cummins Inc. Names Marvin Boakye Chief Human Resources Officer
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that Marvin Boakye will join Cummins as Chief Human Resources Officer, (CHRO) effective November 7, 2022. Boakye most recently served as the Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John’s International. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005901/en/ Marvin Boakye (Photo: Business Wire)
SaveDay Announces New CEO
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- SaveDay, the only $0 employer-cost 401(k) provider for small and medium-sized businesses helping millions of middle-class workers build retirement savings and generational wealth, today announced that Holly Tachovsky has been appointed the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Tachovsky steps into the role following Barry Mione, SaveDay’s co-founder, who has been appointed SaveDay’s Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005256/en/ SaveDay has appointed Holly Tachovsky as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
Comments / 0