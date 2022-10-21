Read full article on original website
Related
How to make a Halloween wreath: the perfect craft for spooky season
Spooky season is just around the corner. It's time to DIY a Halloween wreath by sourcing spiders, skeletons and more for the October 31st
studyfinds.org
Key to getting more candy on Halloween — is a more unique, creative costume?
NEW YORK — If you want the most candy this trick-or-treat season, make sure your costume is creative. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 parents which reveals that scary (15%) and pop culture-themed (13%) costume wearers also tend to fill up candy bags faster. Overall, three...
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
macaronikid.com
Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22
It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
Phys.org
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Spooky ‘dead’ dolls in Halloween window display leave residents horrified with organisers forced to apologise
HALLOWEEN event organisers have been forced to apologise after their spooky "dead dolls" window display left residents horrified. Frightmare, which is running its 20th annual Halloween festival in Gloucestershire, received an angry note on their window asking for the creepy toys to be removed. One disgruntled parent complained due to...
Embrace the best parts of fall with a DIY sweater pumpkin
This adorable DIY sweater pumpkin can be made in about 45 minutes with just a pumpkin, some hot glue, and your favorite fall paint color!
Lunchbox Took 11 Pumpkins From Free Pumpkin Truck at Work
A new business took over the building where the Bobby Bones Show's studio is located. The new business invited a pumpkin truck to come out for a team activity. Since the pumpkin truck was there when the show had finished recording, Lunchbox decided to go check it out. He went up to the owner of the pumpkin truck and asked if the pumpkins were free. He said yes, if you work for the business that is located in the show's building. Lunchbox said he did and then asked how many he could take. He then proceeded to pull his car up and take several pumpkins home with him.
The best pumpkin carving tips this Halloween, according to TikTok’s Barbara Costello
A TikToker whose nickname is “Everyone’s Grandmother” has shared her top tips on how to carve a pumpkin and make it last through the Halloween season.According to Barbara Costello, her tips will cut the amount of time it takes to carve a spooky face into a pumpkin.The 73-year-old, who goes by the handle @brunchwithbabs and has more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, titled her new video “The Do’s and Don’t’s of Pumpkin Carving”.Her first tip is to cut a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin instead of the top where the stem is. This is so the pumpkin...
macaronikid.com
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
macaronikid.com
🎃 MacKID Halloween & Fall Fest FUN Events Guide 10/24-31
Macaroni KID Shreveport Bossier for Moms In the Know is counting down the days until Halloween and have compiled ALL the area-wide spooky Halloween and Fall Fest fun to be found in and around the Shreveport Bossier City area and beyond to help you celebrate!. Is your favorite Shreveport, Bossier...
40 Creepy-Cute Halloween Decor Ideas That Aren't Just Black And Orange
Halloween decorations are traditionally seen in black and orange, but there are tons of other colors you can feature in your decorations. Here are 40 ideas.
macaronikid.com
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
NBC Chicago
Time Is Running Out to Get Your Halloween ‘Boo Bucket' at McDonald's
A Halloween treat first introduced by McDonald's in the 1980's has been brought back this fall after a long absence, but time is running out to get one for yourself. The Halloween pails, known as "Boo Buckets", were first introduced by the chain in 1986. After being a staple of spooky season for several years, the buckets "vanished for a while."
macaronikid.com
Head to Bounce About for All Your Halloween Fun this October!
There is lots of spooky fun going on this October at Bounce About in South Toms River. With indoor bounce and laser tag, it's the premier local spot for all your fall and winter fun! This month they have a few extra special events to keep the kids busy!. Trick...
macaronikid.com
5 Offbeat Holidays To Celebrate In November
Why hello there, November. Ask anyone in Austin what holiday falls in November and they'll likely say Thanksgiving. But it turns out there are lots of other holidays and events happening this month too! So we've rounded up five other mostly offbeat holidays and events your family can celebrate this month in Austin.
Albany Herald
DANNY TYREE: When Halloween candy becomes existential
Perhaps it’s partly because my mother owns a huge antique desk from Milky Way Farm (the former estate of Franklin C. Mars, founder of Mars Candies), but I pay keen attention to the annual flurry of “filler” news items about Halloween candy. “Prices up or down? What’s...
mickeyblog.com
Celebrate the Season With Some Spooky Halloween Stencils
Still to make those jack-o-lanterns for this Halloween? Want to up your pumpkin carving game? Don’t worry, we here at MickeyBlog with a bit of help from D23, have just the thing! Check out this download of awesome Halloween Stencils and get ready to make some spooktacular Halloween art!
Comments / 0