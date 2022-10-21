ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodman, MO

Missouri workers return from assisting Florida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
CARTHAGE, MO
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?

Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
JOPLIN, MO
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds

KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
JOPLIN, MO

