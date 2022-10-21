Read full article on original website






fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri workers return from assisting Florida
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
The story of the Joplin or Tri-State Spook Light: The history, folklore, and theories behind this mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing, or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
earnthenecklace.com
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole.
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
fourstateshomepage.com
“Lights On” program gives an alternative to ticketing motorists
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department will kick off their “Lights On” program in the next few weeks. It’s a partnership with five local autobody shops to provide vouchers, instead of tickets, on traffic stops that include a vehicle light issue. The voucher...
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Driverless tractor strikes truck and kills pedestrian in Cherokee County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds
KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
