ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Christmas Village Returns To LOVE Park And City Hall

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.) and City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th to Sunday, November 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnypapers.com

National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia

After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly

Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Santigold and the multisensory lifeline of ‘Spirituals’

A conversation with Philly born indie royalty Santigold. “Brooklyn, we go hard.” I mean, yeah, it does. And yeah, she said it. But Santi White, better known as Santigold, is a Philly Girl at heart. In this seminal quote that was featured on the song from her first album...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Philadelphia Inquirer published a column about Conshohocken’s redevelopment and SORA West

The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column by Joseph DiStefano over the weekend titled “This new $400 million plaza helps turn Conshohocken into a headquarters town.” The column is fairly extensive and focuses on the impact of the recently opened SORA West development (the hotel, restaurants, and the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy