4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
Christmas Village Returns To LOVE Park And City Hall
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.) and City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th to Sunday, November 20th.
visitphilly.com
Di Bruno Bros.
A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philadelphia's newest haunt packed with scares and cares
A new haunt in Philadelphia is bringing fun fear for the Halloween season but also raising awareness to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule.
FYI Philly's 2022 Halloween Special: Where to have a spooky good time for kids, adults and families
TaRhonda Thomas and Alicia Vitarelli round up some spooky-good fun for Halloween around Philadelphia and beyond.
wnypapers.com
National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia
After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
phillyvoice.com
Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly
Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
westphillylocal.com
Honeysuckle Provisions – Afrocentric café and grocery – officially opens Saturday
Cybille St. Aude-Tate quickly corrects herself when she talks about the folks who shop at Honeysuckle Provisions, the new Afrocentric grocery and café set to open this Saturday, Oct. 29 near 48th and Pine. “Not customers … neighbors,” said St. Aude, an accomplished Haitian-American chef who runs the shop...
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
xpn.org
Santigold and the multisensory lifeline of ‘Spirituals’
A conversation with Philly born indie royalty Santigold. “Brooklyn, we go hard.” I mean, yeah, it does. And yeah, she said it. But Santi White, better known as Santigold, is a Philly Girl at heart. In this seminal quote that was featured on the song from her first album...
Philadelphia is one of the ‘Rattiest’ cities in the U.S
Hey Philly, you’re getting called out. Apparently, Philadelphia, PA is one of the rattiest cities in the United States. Normally, it’s so exciting to see Philly on one of these local lists, but this was one we could’ve passed on. Orkin Pest Control did a study, according...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
morethanthecurve.com
Philadelphia Inquirer published a column about Conshohocken’s redevelopment and SORA West
The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column by Joseph DiStefano over the weekend titled “This new $400 million plaza helps turn Conshohocken into a headquarters town.” The column is fairly extensive and focuses on the impact of the recently opened SORA West development (the hotel, restaurants, and the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen).
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said. Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
