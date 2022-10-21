ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
menastar.com

Record fish caught in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway

The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
CONWAY, AR
invitingarkansas.com

A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm

Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
PERRYVILLE, AR
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
TEXARKANA, TX
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
STARK COUNTY, OH
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’s historic economic growth

I would like to talk about a priority I’ve had since taking office in 2015. Job creation is critical to our economic growth and our future as a state. When I was elected, there were 1.2 million people employed in Arkansas. Even after a global pandemic that impacted much of the world’s working force, Arkansas sits at a 3.5% unemployment rate, and we have 125,000 more people working in jobs around the state today than we did 8 years ago. This is possible thanks to the help of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The state’s economic development team has signed 495 projects since January 2015 resulting in creating more than 25,000 jobs for Arkansans.
ARKANSAS STATE

