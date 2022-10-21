Read full article on original website
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One
Related
What’s Going on in the Parking Lot of This Arkansas Convenience Store [WATCH]
You know when you pull up to a convenience store you might see just about anything. It's a place where all kinds of people go totally different places go to fill up their gas tanks and grab some snacks and drinks. Just then you thought you had seen everything, the convenience store patrons deliver the unbelievable.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
Best Scenic State Parks in Arkansas for Brilliant Fall Colors
There is nothing more beautiful than taking a Sunday drive through some of the most scenic views in the state of Arkansas this time of the year. The mountains, wooded forests, canyons, lakes, rivers, and bluffs, all give way to the vibrant colors of the fall season. Mount Magazine State...
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
menastar.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway
The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
invitingarkansas.com
A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm
Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
Breeze Airways has little-known tech fee — How to avoid it
Breeze Airways, which debuted just last year, has already made a huge splash here as a low cost, tech savvy and easy-to-access way to travel, making direct flights to destinations where passengers might ordinarily have one or more connections.
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
whbc.com
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’s historic economic growth
I would like to talk about a priority I’ve had since taking office in 2015. Job creation is critical to our economic growth and our future as a state. When I was elected, there were 1.2 million people employed in Arkansas. Even after a global pandemic that impacted much of the world’s working force, Arkansas sits at a 3.5% unemployment rate, and we have 125,000 more people working in jobs around the state today than we did 8 years ago. This is possible thanks to the help of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The state’s economic development team has signed 495 projects since January 2015 resulting in creating more than 25,000 jobs for Arkansans.
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.
