BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today a new scholarship program through its Foundation to support the next generation of farmers and rural lifestyle careers, including skilled trades. Each year for the next five years, the Tractor Supply Foundation will commit $1 million to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund by Tractor Supply, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind. The Tractor Supply Foundation is partnering with the National FFA Organization for the program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005679/en/ Tractor Supply Store Front (Photo: Business Wire)

