ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals names Piedmont Atlanta Hospital 2022 Large Hospital of the Year

By Staff Report
thecolumbusceo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
ATLANTA, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB

Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina. On Saturday, Oct. 22 Mayor Vince Evans presented Britt Ozburn, assistant director of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library...
ATLANTA, GA
First Coast News

Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy