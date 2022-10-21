Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals names Piedmont Atlanta Hospital 2022 Large Hospital of the Year

Read full article on original website
Here’s what DeKalb County is doing in the wake of Atlanta Medical Center closing
The News: Atlanta Medical Center announced last month it would be closing by Nov. 1, catching local officials and patients off guard. As of this week, the emergency room at Wellstar Atlanta Medical has officially closed. DeKalb County officials have taken some steps this month to alleviate the impact the hospital closure will have on DeKalb residents.
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
cobbcountycourier.com
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue through Monday morning, October 24
The lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties that the Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Friday will continue through Monday Morning, October 24, at 5 a.m. The closures are for an ongoing bridge preservation project. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
Metro Atlanta Amazon warehouse workers accuse company of unfair labor practices
EAST POINT, Ga. — Workers at Amazon’s East Point warehouse are calling for an end to unfair labor practices. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Six warehouse group and community leaders held a press conference. They announced that they’re filing an official complaint against the company. Last month, workers...
Mattie’s Call: Clayton County man with schizophrenia reported missing
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia. Jonathan Reynolds, 36, was last seen on Saturday in Riverdale wearing a hospital gown. Officials say he may be traveling on foot. Reynolds is 5 feet 8 inches and 125 pounds and...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
ATL Is More Than Just Full: Mayor Andre Dickens Talks With RCU
Fresh off their White House broadcast, the #1 show in the afternoon has another special guest joining them in studio. Ryan Cameron Uncensored welcomes the 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. From the very first part of the interview, Ryan Cameron shares the latest rankings & titles that the city has earned, […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB
Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina. On Saturday, Oct. 22 Mayor Vince Evans presented Britt Ozburn, assistant director of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library...
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
First Coast News
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. At this time, detectives...
