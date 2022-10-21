ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt enters Tory leadership race promising ‘fresh start’ for party

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tWrA_0ihlpIh800

Penny Mordaunt is the first Tory leadership contender to confirm she is running for No 10, promising she can deliver a “fresh start” for the party.

The Commons leader – who finished third in the last race, in July – is likely to face Rishi Sunak and possibly Boris Johnson , but neither has made an announcement yet.

Ms Mordaunt is believed to have told Jeremy Hunt he will remain as chancellor – and that there will be no delay to his de facto Budget planned for 31 October.

She tweeted: “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next [general election].”

Ms Mordaunt has ground to make up, having the declared backing of only 18 fellow Conservatives and needing 100 to clear the bar for nominations on Monday.

This year’s first leadership campaign saw her star rise dramatically at the start of the contest – only for her to be pegged back and overtaken by Liz Truss .

A fresh opinion poll, for Opinium, has found the public prefers her to Mr Johnson, but only by the narrow margin of 36 per cent to 33 per cent.

She lacks popularity in a head to head with Mr Sunak, who is preferred by 45 per cent of people against only 23 per cent for Ms Mordaunt, according to the survey.

The navy reservist wowed Tory MPs with a polished performance defending Ms Truss in the chamber last week, but may be vulnerable to the charge of lacking experience.

The only department she has run is defence – and only very briefly – at a time when her colleagues are likely to be wary of taking a gamble, after the disastrous reign of the current, departing prime minister.

Andrea Leadsom , a leadership contender in 2017, tweeted that she was “delighted” by the Portsmouth North MP’s announcement.

“Penny has the experience, the compassion and the determination to lead our country to a bright future!” the former cabinet minister said.

Born in Torquay in Devon, the 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt is the daughter of a paratrooper and a special needs teacher.

She worked on George W Bush’s presidential campaigns and was a Tory party staffer during William Hague’s leadership, later making headlines for her appearance on the reality TV diving show Splash in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle a ‘coalition of failure’, Labour says - latest updates

Rishi Sunak’s completed cabinet reshuffle has resulted in a “coalition of failure,” Labour said.Number 10 said the new Tory prime minister’s rearrangement “brings the talents of the party together.”Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Far from a government of all the talents, this is a coalition of factions and failure. The Tories have put Party first and country second.”It came after Mr Sunak reappointed a number of ministers to the same jobs they were sacked or had resigned from as little as days ago.Among several reappointments, Suella Braverman was controversially reinstalled as home secretary just six days after she...
The Independent

Less diverse but some surprise comebacks: Key statistics about the new Cabinet

Here are some of the key numbers behind the Cabinet reshuffle:– The Cabinet has become less diverse, both in terms of gender and ethnicity.Just under a quarter (22%) of all people able to attend Cabinet meetings are women.This is down from nearly a third (32%) at the start of Liz Truss’s premiership, which was the highest proportion ever for a prime minister’s first Cabinet.It is also lower than the equivalent figure for Boris Johnson (24%) and Theresa May (30%).Five of the 31 people able to attend Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet are non-white, including the prime minister.This is down from seven out...
The Independent

Braverman and Raab return and Hunt stays on as Sunak targets Truss ‘mistakes’

Rishi Sunak has resurrected Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove to the Cabinet while keeping Jeremy Hunt on as Chancellor and vowing to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.On his first day as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg before reviving the careers of ousted frontbenchers.The new Tory leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” as he criticised his predecessor’s record.Eager to reassure the markets, Mr Sunak maintained Mr Hunt’s position in the Treasury after he was brought...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers

Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Tuesday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”.Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of his cabinet reshuffle.Following the conversation, the prime minister said it was “good to speak to” Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.He tweeted: “I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.”Ms Sturgeon said the call had been...
The Independent

UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine during a call on Tuesday evening, as the US President called the UK his country’s “closest ally”.The new Prime Minister, who took over from Liz Truss on Tuesday, will meet Joe Biden in the coming weeks at the G20 summit in Indonesia.A Downing Street spokesperson said that Mr Biden congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment, adding that “the leaders looked forward to working closely together”.Only in recent days had Mr Biden appeared to publicly criticise Liz Truss’s doomed economic strategy, in a rare intervention by the US President.Relations between the...
The Independent

The moment every MP entered Downing Street as Rishi Sunak announces his cabinet

Rishi Sunak has been revealing who has a spot on his top team just hours after he was appointed prime minister on Tuesday, 25 October.This video shows the moment every MP entered Downing Street during the cabinet reshuffle so far, along with their new titles.Some appointments came as less of a surprise than others, with Jeremy Hunt keeping his job as chancellor and vocal Sunak backer Dominic Raab made justice secretary and deputy prime minister.Suella Braverman was re-appointed as home secretary six days after she resigned over a security breach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in cabinet reshuffle - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like himWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
The Independent

NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking

NHS officials fear they could be forced to raid already stretched budgets to prevent bed blocking in hospitals this winter.The warning from NHS leaders comes as ministers have suggested that half of a £500 million fund aimed at freeing up hospital beds will come from savings made in existing budgets.The Lib Dems branded the adult social care discharge fund a “sticking plaster” and called on the Government to “get a grip” on the multiple crises facing the NHS ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.The discharge fund, announced earlier this year, has earmarked £500 million for moving...
The Independent

UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call

Rishi Sunak held his first call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, pledging the UK’s “steadfast support” for Ukraine.Both his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had vocally promised full support to the war-torn country and on Tuesday evening the new Prime Minister said the UK’s support would be as “strong as ever” under his leadership.Calling it a “privilege” to speak to Mr Zelensky, who had earlier sent him congratulations, Mr Sunak tweeted: “Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support.“We will always stand with Ukraine.”Mr Zelensky, in a tweet, called it an “excellent...
The Independent

Stephen Colbert skewers Liz Truss’s 45-day stint: ‘That’s not a term in office, that’s a juice cleanse’

Liz Truss is being ridiculed not just in the UK but also in the US after she became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.Truss handed in her resignation to King Charles last week after just 45 days in office, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to become the first UK prime minister of colour.US talk show host Stephen Colbert took aim at the former Tory leader during his opening monologue on The Late Late Show.Noting that Sunak is Britain’s first prime minister of South Asian descent and its first Hindu prime minister, Colbert joked: “Britons will be able...
The Independent

Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle

Johnny Mercer is returning to Government, after being appointed to his former role of veterans’ minister by Rishi Sunak.Mr Mercer, who was in recent weeks was a vocal critic Liz Truss’s mini-budget, was sacked as veterans’ minister when the now ex-PM took over in September.He supported Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Ms Truss and recently spoke about being sacked as a “gut punch”.On Tuesday evening, Mr Mercer tweeted: “My determination to make this the best country in the world to be an Armed Forces Veteran remains unbowed.“Delighted to return to Cabinet this evening, and looking forward to the...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s voice compared to Will from The Inbetweeners in hilarious clips

Newly appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak has become the butt of a joke that he sounds just like Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.This hilarious compilation video compares Mr Sunak speaking with scenes from the Channel 4 sitcom.“Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can’t unhear it,” Times Business columnist Ryan Bourne tweeted.Main character Will, portrayed by Simon Bird, finds himself sticking out like a sore thumb when he moves from his posh private school to a comprehensive school.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in cabinet reshuffle - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like himWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
The Independent

More than two-thirds of Channel migrants ‘could have asylum claims granted’, report claims

An estimated 70 per cent of small boat migrants would have their asylum claims recognised if the government did not refuse to consider them, research contested by the Home Office has claimed.Ministers have characterised people crossing the English Channel irregularly as “illegal migrants” and the comparatively tiny numbers coming on resettlement programmes as “genuine asylum seekers”. But official figures show that 94 per cent of small boat arrivals have applied for asylum since 2018, with the top nationalities including Afghans, Iraqis, Syrians and Iranians.Decisions have only been made for 16 per cent of asylum applications by people who have...
The Independent

Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds

Proposed Government legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles risks widespread breaches of human rights law, a Westminster committee has found.The Joint Committee on Human Rights has urged the Government to reconsider its approach following legislative scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.The bill has already been through the House of Commons and is now set for consideration by the House of Lords.The legislation proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth recovery body.The bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related...
The Independent

At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump.Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. But the Republican former president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric during his 2016 campaign was, in Barrack’s words, a foreign policy “nightmare” that worried some of his biggest investors.It was a quandary that Barrack, the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, has sought to explain this week while taking the witness stand on his own behalf at his criminal trial in New York City....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

894K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy