NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Detectives need help locating missing 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent who was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO