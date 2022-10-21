Read full article on original website
healthcanal.com
5 Best Probiotics For Weight Loss & Belly Fat In 2022
Ritual Synbiotic+. Includes prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Supports healthy digestion. May aid in weight loss. Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic.
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
Healthline
Weight Loss Surgery: New Guidelines Are Released, Expanding Eligibility
Two organizations have released the first new guidelines for weight loss surgery in more than 30 years. The guidelines expand the eligibility for these surgeries by lowering the body-mass index threshold and adding in other conditions. The guidelines do not recommend the surgery for children and adolescents. The first new...
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
powerofpositivity.com
Study Explains Why Avocado Helps A Healthy Diet
Avocado lovers can rejoice because a new study found that this creamy fruit supports a healthy diet. Avocados benefit health since they provide healthy fats and can lower LDL cholesterol levels, protecting your heart health. Besides that, they can assist with weight loss or healthy weight maintenance. Furthermore, they offer many essential vitamins and minerals, such as potassium and Vitamin K.
Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life
Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
earth.com
Why does eating late lead to obesity and diabetes?
Scientists have long investigated the connection between meal timing, sleep, and obesity, arguing that overnutrition could disrupt circadian rhythms and change fat tissues. However, the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to weight gain and health issues such as diabetes is still poorly understood. Now, a team...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Ozempic diabetes drug is trending as a weight-loss method — here's why and what doctors say
Diabetes medication Ozempic has become part of the weight-loss craze on social media and among celebrities as well. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explained what's going on — and why he's not concerned.
News-Medical.net
Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
News-Medical.net
AGA releases evidence-based guidelines that recommend new obesity medications and lifestyle changes
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
cohaitungchi.com
How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?
Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term. The American Gastroenterological Association, which issued the recommendations, underscored that obesity is a biological disease,...
How IBS Can Impact Your Weight
If you frequently have gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach cramping, pain, diarrhea, constipation, gas, and bloating, you may have irritable bowel syndrome, commonly known as IBS (via MedicalNewsToday). Although IBS is a common gastrointestinal (GI) disorder, according to the Cleveland Clinic, researchers don't know exactly what causes it. There are a number of theories, however, including problems with how your GI muscles contract to extra-sensitive nerves in the GI system.
studyfinds.org
Pregnant women who eat high-cholesterol diet raise risk for future heart problems in children
NAPLES, Italy — Moms-to-be whose diets are heavy in red meat, high-fat dairy products, and processed junk foods could set the unborn child on the path to a heart attack, according to research. High cholesterol in pregnancy raises the risk of cardiovascular disease in offspring by almost 40%. Consuming too many saturated and trans fats found in red meat and processed foods leads to high cholesterol levels.
SHAPE
Is There a Fertility Diet That Can Improve Your Chances of Getting Pregnant?
From using an ovulation tracking app to cutting back on caffeine, people who want to get pregnant will do a variety of things to boost their chances of conceiving. But something as simple as altering your food intake might also make a difference, according to fertility specialists. "Maintaining optimal daily...
