themindsjournal.com
You Must Neither Love Nor Hate Them
A therapist told me that in order to get closure after narcissistic abuse, you must neither love nor hate them. You must “nothing” them! Who agrees?. No matter how much you beg a narcissist to stop, they will push you past your limits until you snap, then when you do, they'll stand back and act shocked, play the victim and claim you're crazy. - Lana Horowitz Narcissist Quotes, Lana Horowitz Quotes.
Leaning into my queer identity has changed how I feel about my body, parent my children, and view community
The author has identified as queer for almost a decade but only recently started building her own queer community. She says it's changed her life.
Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
psychologytoday.com
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships
Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
womansday.com
What Does a Lotus Flower Mean Spiritually? The Symbolism Behind It
You've seen them floating in a pond before. The beautiful lotus flower can grow in cloudy and muddy waters, which have made them a source of beauty due to the juxtaposition. An unlikely place, the lotus flower, being surrounded by murky water have regarded them as a great symbol of a lot of things, not to mention a source of curiosity.
psychologytoday.com
The Danger of Empathy: The Belief We Know What Others Are Feeling
It is not possible to genuinely feel what another person is feeling. Assuming we know what another person is thinking and feeling can inhibit genuine understanding. Curiosity, compassion, ignorance, and humility are much more useful attitudes to adopt when help is provided to someone else. With a title like the...
psychologytoday.com
The Evolution and Elimination of Abuse in Intimate Relationships
All love relationships can be susceptible to abuse. Abuse of loved ones has structural, emotional, and autopilot coping dimensions. Abusers automatically cope with discomfort and stress via blame. The autopilot brain can be reconditioned to cope better with stress and discomfort. Structural inequality of power—where one partner controls key decisions,...
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Opinion: Women Need To Accept Certain Truths Before Healing The Mother Wound
I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.
