A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."

3 DAYS AGO