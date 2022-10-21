ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant

Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ohmymag.co.uk

5 ways to make your cat like you more

Cats are mysterious and independent. They are not easily motivated and ready to work for praise like dogs. But they can also be understood and trained. Though the process is a little more time consuming, it is purrfectly rewarding. Here is how to make your cat like you more. 1....
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua

America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
ohmymag.co.uk

Why do cats knock things over? Here are 3 reasons

Cats are incredibly flexible. They have full control of their sleek bodies and manage to get through tiny holes and manoeuvre themselves out of impossible positions, and yet they keep knocking things over. Cats are certainly not clumsy. So, do they break things on purpose?. Your cat is exploring. Cat's...
pethelpful.com

Sphynx Cat Makes Biscuits on Giant Great Dane in Hilarious Video

There's something so sweet about animal siblings of different species, especially those that get along. That's the case with the beautiful Great Dane and Sphynx cat posted by @Zander.thegreat. Just watch this beautiful gentle giant get a deep tissue massage from his friend the cat. Or else his cat is...
Newsweek

Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers

A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."

