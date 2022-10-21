Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKU to Celebrate Homecoming Against North Texas
WKU (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) vs. North Texas (4-4, 3-1 C-USA) Location: Bowling Green, Ky. (Houchens-Smith Stadium) Listen: WKLX (SAM 100.7 FM) and WWKU (ESPN Radio 102.7 FM) in Bowling Green. Social: @WKUFootball | @WKUSports. Game Notes: WKU | North Texas. Game Day Information: Tickets | Gameday Guide | Live Stats.
Hilltoppers Take Down UT Martin in Match Play to Finish Fall
PADUCAH, Ky. – WKU Men's Golf played one final contest of golf for the fall semester by taking down UT Martin in a match play style event at the par-72, 7,014-yard Paducah Country Club. "Match play is just a completely different test of golf," said head coach Chan Metts....
Hailassie Earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week Honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Hailassie is the third Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second...
Fall Season Comes to a Close For Lady Toppers at Olde Stone Intercollegiate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Women's Golf's fall season came to a close on Tuesday at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate. The Lady Toppers finished 9th as a team at their home tournament with the best individual finish being Sarah Arnold's 14th-place finish. "This finish was a bit disappointing for...
Barrett Leading Lady Toppers Through Olde Stone Intercollegiate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In their home tournament, the Lady Toppers are being led by fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett through the first round of the Olde Stone Intercollegiate. The second round of the tournament was suspended due to darkness and will be completed along with the third round on Tuesday.
Greg Collins, Rick Stansbury Radio Shows to Begin Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Basketball season is back and WKU Athletics is excited to announce the return of the Coaches Radio Shows with Greg Collins and Rick Stansbury beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Greg Collins Show will run from 6-7 p.m. CT each week with the Rick Stansbury Show following...
