Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

WKU to Celebrate Homecoming Against North Texas

WKU (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) vs. North Texas (4-4, 3-1 C-USA) Location: Bowling Green, Ky. (Houchens-Smith Stadium) Listen: WKLX (SAM 100.7 FM) and WWKU (ESPN Radio 102.7 FM) in Bowling Green. Social: @WKUFootball | @WKUSports. Game Notes: WKU | North Texas. Game Day Information: Tickets | Gameday Guide | Live Stats.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Hilltoppers Take Down UT Martin in Match Play to Finish Fall

PADUCAH, Ky. – WKU Men's Golf played one final contest of golf for the fall semester by taking down UT Martin in a match play style event at the par-72, 7,014-yard Paducah Country Club. "Match play is just a completely different test of golf," said head coach Chan Metts....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Hailassie Earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Hailassie is the third Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Barrett Leading Lady Toppers Through Olde Stone Intercollegiate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In their home tournament, the Lady Toppers are being led by fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett through the first round of the Olde Stone Intercollegiate. The second round of the tournament was suspended due to darkness and will be completed along with the third round on Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Greg Collins, Rick Stansbury Radio Shows to Begin Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Basketball season is back and WKU Athletics is excited to announce the return of the Coaches Radio Shows with Greg Collins and Rick Stansbury beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Greg Collins Show will run from 6-7 p.m. CT each week with the Rick Stansbury Show following...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

