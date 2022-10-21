Read full article on original website
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
A New Framework for Mental Health in the Workplace
Research shows that 81% of workers will look for workplaces that support mental health in the future. Working virtually from home may have its appeal, but it can also be very isolating. Adhering to well-being principles on all levels of an organization can help workplace environments become places of resiliency.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Surgeon general: Workplaces can be ‘engines for mental health and well-being’
Employers need to take steps to protect the mental health and well-being of their employees, according to the 30-page Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being released Thursday. “As we recover from the worst of the pandemic, we have an opportunity and the power to make workplaces...
TechCrunch
Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing
Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don’t have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
