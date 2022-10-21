Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Avenue J and S Bryant.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Low water crossing to undergo two-day construction
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard will be undergoing construction beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a release from The City of San Angelo, construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continue Wednesday, Oct. 26.
BOOKING REPORT: Tom Green County Detention Facility Fills with DWI Suspects Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 46 arrests including the following: Anthony Tambunga was arrested for…
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
San Angelo man involved in fatal 2021 crash found guilty
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children. Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at […]
Tom Green County jail logs: October 24, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Tom Green County Jury Sentences Driver in Deadly Crash to Maximum Sentence
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County Jury sentenced the man who was responsible for killing three San Angelo teens in a fatal crash in 2021 to 20 years in prison on Friday. As previously reported, from the week of Oct. 17 to 21, Antonio Gonzales was put on trial for three counts of manslaughter and three counts of evading arrest that caused death. On Wednesday Oct. 19, it was reported that the jury found Gonzales guilty. For more see: Jury Finds Gonzales Guilty of Manslaughter in the High Speed Crash That Killed 3 Children The court recessed for Thursday and resumed on Friday more for the…
‘They like to play jokes with us’: Owners share the history of Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town out west lies a building full of history, the wild west and paranormal activity. In October 2015, an article was published about this hotel and the paranormal activity visitors had experienced. Dan Lafave, Co-owner of the Olde Park Hotel, was intrigued and reached out to tour the […]
saisd.org
SAISD Announces Sustainability Plan with Proposed Elementary School Mergers
At the San Angelo ISD Board Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2022, SAISD and the Board of Trustees received a formal recommendation by West Texas architecture firm, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, for a phased plan to combine four of the District’s elementary schools into two schools following a facility study of the District’s 17 elementary campuses. The architecture firm and SAISD collaborated for over six months to develop a Sustainability Plan for the future of the District with consideration of aging facilities, annual operating costs, lower enrollment and balancing campus capacities across the District.
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
San Angelo LIVE!
Damaging Winds Early Monday Morning Ushered in Rain Across the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front blew through the San Angelo area early morning bringing some showers and thunderstorms causing some minor damage in the area. There are reports of small tree limbs down across the area and some minor street flooding and the National Weather Service office in San Angelo is expecting to issue a Wind Advisory for Monday afternoon as a dry line associated with a pacific cold front makes its way through the area.
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
DETAILS: Wind Advisory Issued for West Texas – Power Outages Possible
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Wind Advisory for all of West Texas through Tuesday evening. According to the NWS, power outages are possible and unsecured objects will be blown around as west winds blow at 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching above 50 mph at times. The Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are urging drivers to use caution especially those who drive high profile vehicles.
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Angelo State Rams remain undefeated with dominant win over #15 Texas A&M Kingsville
SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Angelo State Rams came out victorious Saturday night defeating Texas A&M Kingsville 34-7. Angelo State drove the ball 67 yards for the first score of the game, ending with a two-yard Nate Omayebu touchdown. Overall, the Rams collected 417 total yards of offense, including 234 yards on the ground. On the […]
