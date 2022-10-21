Growing up in Upland, California is kind of like growing up in a bubble. From kindergarten onward, you basically progress through your childhood alongside the same people. I feel like I am a prime example of this because three of my best friends from home were also some of the first people I met in kindergarten. Despite going through a few fake friend detours in high school, I have ultimately come out the other end with the realization that these three girls from kindergarten are the ones that have stuck by me for 17 years and will always be there for me.

