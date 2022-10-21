ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

High School Football PRO

San Bernardino, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLTON, CA
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
jackcentral.org

Hometown Spotlight: Upland, CA

Growing up in Upland, California is kind of like growing up in a bubble. From kindergarten onward, you basically progress through your childhood alongside the same people. I feel like I am a prime example of this because three of my best friends from home were also some of the first people I met in kindergarten. Despite going through a few fake friend detours in high school, I have ultimately come out the other end with the realization that these three girls from kindergarten are the ones that have stuck by me for 17 years and will always be there for me.
UPLAND, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon

PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
PALMDALE, CA
onscene.tv

Dodge Charger Crashes Into Market | Fontana

10.21.2022 | 11:05 PM | FONTANA – CHP responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a market at 15446 San Bernardino Ave in Fontana. Officers located a Charger partially inside the structure. After removing the vehicle from the building, a broken water line was discovered flooding the building.
FONTANA, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Two Cancun women missing for three days dumped by captors on dirt road

Cancun, Q.R. — Two women who were allegedly kidnapped three days before were found after being dumped by their captors. On Friday morning, the two women were found by a passerby along a dirt road in the Santa Cecilia area of Cancun. According to the unnamed women, they had...
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/ Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sbcity.org

Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands

San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

