ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Everything to Know About the 2022 CMAs: Who’s Nominated, Who’s Hosting and More

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4bHd_0ihlcHHG00

Dust off your cowboy boots! The 2022 CMA Awards are around the corner — and the ceremony is set to honor the best and brightest names in country music .

Nominations were announced in September, one month after it was revealed that Luke Bryan was returning to host the awards show for the second year in a row. While the Georgia native is no stranger to the CMAs stage, his cohost is known for his work in a totally different arena.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege," the "One Margarita" crooner said in an August statement. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider cohosting with I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

The retired quarterback praised his pal in a statement of his own at the time, adding, "I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

When nominees were named the following month, the list included a variety of longtime country favorites and up-and-coming artists. Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood are facing off against Luke Combs , Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the Year, and the competition is even more fierce in the Album of the Year category, which features Maren Morris , Old Dominion and more.

Despite earning a nod for her record Humble Quest , the Texas native hinted that she may not grace the CMAs red carpet this year. After clashing with Brittany Aldean in a lengthy back and forth on social media after the YouTuber made transphobic comments in August, Morris told the Los Angeles Times that she's considering skipping the ceremony.

"I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," the "My Church" singer said in a September interview. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don't feel comfortable going ."

Morris continued: "Some nights are fun. Others I'm just crawling out of my skin. I'm not good at those events because I'm awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going."

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2022 CMA Awards:

Comments / 14

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
6d ago

I wonder what rock rapper will win ? Oh wait country rock rapper.

Reply
10
Trust nobody
6d ago

Not even close to being country anymore

Reply
14
Celeste Lake Kowalewski
7d ago

country music sucks for most part. it's pop and crap

Reply(2)
18
Related
The Independent

CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu. __Online: https://cmaawards.com/ Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
Us Weekly

Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
The Boot

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single

For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Says She Would “Lose Respect” For An Artist Who Doesn’t Sound The Same Live In Concert

I think if any current country artist can speak to the importance of vocals and how you sound live, it’s Carrie Underwood. She’s arguably the best female vocalist we’ve seen over the last 15 years in mainstream country (in my opinion, she is the best), and in a recent feature with Rolling Stone, she talked a little bit about why that aspect of music is so important to her.
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

233K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy