Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents "Living Dead in Denmark"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen from November 3-7, 2022. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. When the dead walk…you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
A Conversation with Wayne Nelson of Little River Band, Appearing on October 29 at UCPAC in Rahway
Little River Band is coming to the Garden State on October 29, 2022 to perform at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ. Throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, the group enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and well-known hits including “Help Is On Its Way,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” To date, LRB’s worldwide album sales, CD purchases, and digital downloads top 35 million and, according to BMI, the band’s hit, “Reminiscing,” has registered over five million airplays on American radio.
The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
South Camden Theatre Company presents "Incorruptible"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger weekends from October 28 to November 13 at their home base, the Waterfront South Theatre. Incorruptible is a hysterically funny dark comedy about the dark ages.”. Like its unambiguously ironic title, the play leaves little in the way...
"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included
The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing - Returns to NYC
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Basiani – The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing will return to New York to perform for one evening on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00pm at the St Luke’s Church, 308 W. 46th Street, New York. Previously seen at Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival and The Town Hall, this is the Ensemble’s first return to New York in three years.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees and Two New Professional Member Theatres
The Ritz Theatre Company's cast of The Bisley Boy. Photo by Zachary Moore. New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation’s largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome new members to their board of trustees and two new professional member theatres.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
