Georgia State

The Hill

Microsoft slashes some jobs amid slowing revenue growth

Microsoft has cut some jobs after it faced slower revenue growth last quarter. According to Axios, the tech giant slashed around 1,000 jobs across a variety of sectors. A spokesperson for Microsoft told The Hill that “like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”
CBS Sacramento

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a report last week that tumbling demand for homes amid sharply rising mortgage rates is weighing heavily on housing prices. "[W]e expect home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have...
COLORADO STATE
Fox Business

Housing starts tumble in September as rising mortgages cool demand

New U.S. home construction slumped in September, adding to evidence that rapidly rising mortgage rates are continuing to cool demand and the once red-hot housing market. Housing starts slid 8.1% last month to an annual rate of 1.439 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Wednesday. That is below Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.475 million units.
GEORGIA STATE
yieldpro.com

Construction spending digs in as recession deepens

U.S. construction spending—an indicator of total spending on all types of construction—fell in August for the second month as the housing market moved further into a recession. Construction spending in September was estimated at “a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,781.3 billion, 0.7 percent below the revised July...
UPI News

30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose just 0.02 percentage point this week and is averaging 6.94%, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates continue to lower housing market demand, observers said. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of 7% and is...
Reuters

U.S. single-family home starts fall to lowest level in more than two years

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in September and the number of new groundbreakings for single-family homes tumbled to the lowest level in more than two years, according to Census Bureau data out Wednesday that showed the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Existing-Home Sales Fall For 8th Straight Month

National Association of Realtors says inventory also fell. Existing-home sales fell for the eighth consecutive month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. The median existing-home sales price increased to $384,800, up 8.4% from one year ago. Inventory of unsold existing homes declined for the second straight month...
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

