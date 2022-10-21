Read full article on original website
Microsoft slashes some jobs amid slowing revenue growth
Microsoft has cut some jobs after it faced slower revenue growth last quarter. According to Axios, the tech giant slashed around 1,000 jobs across a variety of sectors. A spokesperson for Microsoft told The Hill that “like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
As the economy slows with a looming recession next year, mortgage rates will fall from their near-7% levels, per the Mortgage Bankers Association.
US hiring likely slowed last month (which may be good news)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The piping-hot U.S. job market may be cooling off, if only slightly. But what business managers, policymakers, investors and economists want to know is this: How cool would be cool enough for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve to begin to ease their aggressive interest rate hikes?
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a report last week that tumbling demand for homes amid sharply rising mortgage rates is weighing heavily on housing prices. "[W]e expect home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have...
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Americans want holiday work, but big retailers like Macy's are cutting back hiring plans amid inflation and recession fears
People looking for an extra holiday paycheck are ready lining up for seasonal work. This year, economists say companies are hesitant to bring on more workers amid inflation and recession fears. Warehouse and driver jobs will be the most in demand, ZipRecruiter found. It's holiday hiring time with various postings...
Hiring reaches a turning point: Should bosses hire now or see if a recession hits the economy?
As the economy slows, some firms are scaling back hiring or cutting workers while others add staff. How are they deciding?
Housing starts tumble in September as rising mortgages cool demand
New U.S. home construction slumped in September, adding to evidence that rapidly rising mortgage rates are continuing to cool demand and the once red-hot housing market. Housing starts slid 8.1% last month to an annual rate of 1.439 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Wednesday. That is below Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.475 million units.
yieldpro.com
Construction spending digs in as recession deepens
U.S. construction spending—an indicator of total spending on all types of construction—fell in August for the second month as the housing market moved further into a recession. Construction spending in September was estimated at “a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,781.3 billion, 0.7 percent below the revised July...
30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose just 0.02 percentage point this week and is averaging 6.94%, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates continue to lower housing market demand, observers said. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of 7% and is...
CNBC
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
U.S. single-family home starts fall to lowest level in more than two years
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in September and the number of new groundbreakings for single-family homes tumbled to the lowest level in more than two years, according to Census Bureau data out Wednesday that showed the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market.
Nearly half of CEOs would like to mandate workers back to the office. Here’s the one holdup
To find out, Fortune ran a new CEO survey, conducted in collaboration with Deloitte. We invited the top executive at Fortune 500 companies, Fortune Global 500 companies, and some members of our global Fortune community to participate. In total, 121 CEOs representing more than 15 industries responded to the survey....
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Existing-Home Sales Fall For 8th Straight Month
National Association of Realtors says inventory also fell. Existing-home sales fell for the eighth consecutive month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. The median existing-home sales price increased to $384,800, up 8.4% from one year ago. Inventory of unsold existing homes declined for the second straight month...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
