Cats are beautiful companions for humans and serve as great indoor pets. These animals are known for their fun-loving and mischievous nature, which everyone finds absolutely adorable. Artists have used cats as a muse and created some brilliant masterpieces, and musicians have also paid tribute to these felines. Among the most amusing examples of this is the "Duetto buffo di due Gatti," a peculiar 1800s opera with uncertain roots, Its title translates to "Funny duet for two cats" in English. The opera has been variously credited to Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Gioachino Rossini and Robert Lucas de Pearsall.

2 DAYS AGO