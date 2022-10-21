Read full article on original website
Classical home listening: African American Voices with the RSNO; Clare Hammond plays Montgeroult
The three composers on the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s African American Voices (Linn), conducted by the orchestra’s assistant conductor, South Carolina-born Kellen Gray, are enjoying a vigorous revival. William Grant Still (1895-1978), George Walker (1922-2018) and William Levi Dawson (1899-1990) combined classical training with the Black vernacular music of their upbringing. Dawson played as a jazz trombonist (with Louis Armstrong and others); his melodic Negro Folk Symphony (1934) bursts with powerful orchestral gesture and taut rhythms.
Choir boys sing a hilarious 'cat duet' with a straight face and it is cracking everybody up
Cats are beautiful companions for humans and serve as great indoor pets. These animals are known for their fun-loving and mischievous nature, which everyone finds absolutely adorable. Artists have used cats as a muse and created some brilliant masterpieces, and musicians have also paid tribute to these felines. Among the most amusing examples of this is the "Duetto buffo di due Gatti," a peculiar 1800s opera with uncertain roots, Its title translates to "Funny duet for two cats" in English. The opera has been variously credited to Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Gioachino Rossini and Robert Lucas de Pearsall.
