An Egyptian company has built a hydroponic farm inside a grocery store — giving customers a chance to buy the very freshest produce while also combating climate change. The challenge: Fresh produce is key to a healthy diet, but it also has a relatively short shelf life. As a result, you’ve probably trashed many a bag of lettuce because it went bad before you could use it. (Then that lettuce then went to a landfill where it rotted and produced the greenhouse gas methane.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO