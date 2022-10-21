Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Farm Bureau releases Farm Bill priorities
The American Farm Bureau released its top priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, easily the most consequential legislation for agriculture next year. The overarching priorities include continuing the current farm bill program funding levels and maintaining a unified farm bill that includes nutrition programs and farm programs together. Farm Bureau also favors prioritizing risk management tools that include federal crop insurance and commodity programs and ensuring adequate USDA staffing and resources to provide technical assistance.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Opinion: The real culprit behind inflated grocery store prices? Look to the farm
The farmworker shortage has been going on since before COVID-19, and it has only worsened. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed by congress will help undocumented immigrants find legal work on U.S. farms.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
agupdate.com
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Fewer tomatoes were grown this year as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes rises, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet, too.
agupdate.com
Producers are increasingly altering their fall schedules to implement cover crops
As producers work to harvest their cash crops this fall, some will also be turning their attention to another. Cover crops, which can be a grass, legume or brassica, are seeded for both on-farm and natural resources benefits. Those benefits include reduced soil erosion, improved soil health, improved weed control and nutrient availability for the next cash crop, water quality protection and improved bottom line for the operation.
modernfarmer.com
The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm
For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
Freethink
Supermarket uses hydroponic farm to grow veggies onsite
An Egyptian company has built a hydroponic farm inside a grocery store — giving customers a chance to buy the very freshest produce while also combating climate change. The challenge: Fresh produce is key to a healthy diet, but it also has a relatively short shelf life. As a result, you’ve probably trashed many a bag of lettuce because it went bad before you could use it. (Then that lettuce then went to a landfill where it rotted and produced the greenhouse gas methane.)
agupdate.com
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
The lack of Black farmers in Ohio, how leaders are working to increase numbers
In 2017, Steward lost his mother, years later that sting turned into something that has a lot of Northeast Ohio buzzing; Linda’s bee farm, named after his mom.
BBC
New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health
Farmers used to test the quality of their soil by burying a pair of underpants in the ground and seeing how quickly they rotted. The idea being that the more healthy micro-organisms there are in the ground, such as bacteria and fungi, the faster the fabric would be eaten away.
USDA Indicates Near-Record Number of US Chickens and Turkeys Are Dying From Avian Flu
While we’re still waiting to celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means many Outsiders will soon be heading to grocery stores and supermarkets to pick up their holiday feast. However, finding that perfect Thanksgiving turkey might be harder this year than it’s been in the past as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that a near-record number of both chickens and turkeys have died this year due to cases of avian flu.
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more than 50 protests...
Comments / 0