Repeat: Georgia Southwestern again Best Place to Work in Sumter County
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community. This marks the second year in a row GSW has received this award.
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
WALB 10
Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
Albany City Commission to vote on $1.3 million employee pay package on Tuesday
ALBANY — City employees are wishing for a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, as the Albany City Commission is looking to reward workers for their loyalty through tough times and to give a bigger bump to those in hard-to-fill positions and on the bottom end of the pay scale.
Albany Herald
Flu hits Albany State football, but Golden Rams prevail in Savannah 31-20
SAVANNAH — With more than 30 Albany State Golden Rams football players dealing with the flu, the Golden Rams still managed to get to Savannah and beat Savannah State 31-20 Saturday afternoon. The Rams are now 6-2 overall this season and 4-1 in the SIAC. Savannah State fell to...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
howafrica.com
Beatrice Borders: The Georgia Midwife Who Helped Deliver 6,000 African American Babies
In the early 1940s, Beatrice Borders, a third-generation African American midwife, converted her home into a maternity shelter. The Williams Nursing Home, located in Camilla, Georgia, was named after her mother. According to records, up to 6,000 Black babies were born at home. Beatrice Borders was born in the year...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
southgatv.com
Pickle pizza is a “big dill” for upcoming fair
ALBANY, GA – It may not be the prettiest food on the midway, but “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the more unique foods scheduled to debut at the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Pickle Pizza joins other classic and innovative carnival meals on this year’s midway culinary lineup.
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
Albany Herald
Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20
LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
Weekend of fantastic fall weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got fantastic fall weather holding across SGA! Perfect weather for Friday night football as temperatures cool through the 50s. Overnight rather chilly lows around 40. Quiet and dry through the weekend. Sunshine dominates with a few fair-weather clouds otherwise nights clear with lows low-mid...
