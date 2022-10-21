ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event

Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Pickle pizza is a “big dill” for upcoming fair

ALBANY, GA – It may not be the prettiest food on the midway, but “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the more unique foods scheduled to debut at the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Pickle Pizza joins other classic and innovative carnival meals on this year’s midway culinary lineup.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20

LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
LEESBURG, GA
wtxl.com

Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
MILLER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Weekend of fantastic fall weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got fantastic fall weather holding across SGA! Perfect weather for Friday night football as temperatures cool through the 50s. Overnight rather chilly lows around 40. Quiet and dry through the weekend. Sunshine dominates with a few fair-weather clouds otherwise nights clear with lows low-mid...
ALBANY, GA

