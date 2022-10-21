Read full article on original website
Related
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
Exceptional Minds CEO Reflects on 10 Impactful Years of the Creative Arts Program for Young Adults With Autism
Nearly 10 years ago, the nonprofit academy Exceptional Minds was founded with the mission of creating a pathway for young adults on the autism spectrum to explore the creative arts. Since, the organization has gone above and beyond, with many former alumni going on to secure competitive jobs in their field of interest post-graduation.
Creativity, confidence abound on Bonamici's tour of ACMA
The U.S. congresswoman toured the Beaverton school with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the federal arts agency.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited Beaverton's Arts & Communication Magnet Academy, where it all begins for some local artists, as part of a tour of local art programs Wednesday, Oct. 19. "We started with the youth, started with students who go into making community artists and a creative community," Bonamici said Thursday, Oct. 20. The stop was part of a two-day tour with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. A longtime supporter of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and...
