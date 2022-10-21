ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beaverton Valley Times

Creativity, confidence abound on Bonamici's tour of ACMA

The U.S. congresswoman toured the Beaverton school with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the federal arts agency.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited Beaverton's Arts & Communication Magnet Academy, where it all begins for some local artists, as part of a tour of local art programs Wednesday, Oct. 19. "We started with the youth, started with students who go into making community artists and a creative community," Bonamici said Thursday, Oct. 20. The stop was part of a two-day tour with Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. A longtime supporter of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and...
BEAVERTON, OR

