WALB 10
‘I’m a cystinosis warrior and I can beat it’: Albany school dedicates day to young girl with rare disease
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - West Town Elementary School turned green Friday and dedicated a day to one student who is living with a rare disease known as cystinosis. ”I’m a cystinosis warrior and I can beat it,” Kaedyn Loud said. She has lived with cystinosis all her life....
WALB 10
Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
howafrica.com
Beatrice Borders: The Georgia Midwife Who Helped Deliver 6,000 African American Babies
In the early 1940s, Beatrice Borders, a third-generation African American midwife, converted her home into a maternity shelter. The Williams Nursing Home, located in Camilla, Georgia, was named after her mother. According to records, up to 6,000 Black babies were born at home. Beatrice Borders was born in the year...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
Albany Herald
Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20
LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Pelham (Pelham, GA)
Pelham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two people. The crash happened in the 1500 block of John Collis Road around 2:20 p.m. According to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick, the collision impacted a vehicle into a telephone poll.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after Albany home damaged by gunfire
Albany police are investigating after a home was damaged by bullets. Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police arrived and made contact with a woman who told police that she was in...
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
