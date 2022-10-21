ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event

Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20

LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after Albany home damaged by gunfire

Albany police are investigating after a home was damaged by bullets. Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police arrived and made contact with a woman who told police that she was in...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy