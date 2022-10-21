Read full article on original website
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fountain a Welcome Addition to Fairfield City Park
Have you had the opportunity to enjoy the new water feature at Fairfield’s walking trail? The fountain was a donation by the Fairfield Rotary Club and a grant from NRG Energy in Jewett. (Photo by Karen Leidy)
Wortham Honor Rolls
Kinder: Weston Armstrong, Wrynlee Barnes, Jahzeel Gutierrez Ochoa, Carson Lewis, Addeline Mejia, Nicole Ontiveros, Natalie Sesay, and William Shipley. 1st Grade: Branch Battreall, Case Calame, Gabriela Canizales, Mia Chasteen, Remi Commander, Jazylynn Graham, Mason Hogan, Trenton Hogue, Addison Knowles, Isaiah Labbe, Axel Lewis, Evelyn Miller, Isabella Navarro, Lillie Padgett, Ezequiel Ramirez, Noe Rodriquez Villa, Anarae Solley, Smith Toney, Wesson Toney, Ariyah Townes, and Marcy Whisenant.
