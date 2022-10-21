Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.03, or -1.48%, to $2.00. The Accuray Incorporated has recorded 35,538 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that GE Healthcare and Accuray Collaborate to Expand Access, Advance the Practice of Precision Radiation Therapy.
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Getting Around Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Success
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $52.97. The Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has recorded 105,075 volume in the after hours trading session.
NASDAQ
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38
The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Weak Results
Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock plummets 31.27% (As on October 21, 11:55:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. It’s Wall Street’s first peak into the current state of the struggling online ad market. Snap’s net loss has surged 400% to $360 million, partly due to a $155 million restructuring charge. The company has posted 19% rise in Global Daily Active Users (DAUs) to 363 million versus 358.2 million expected, according to StreetAccount. Average revenue per user (ARPU) was down 11% to $3.11. As in the second quarter, Snap’s board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. The company had $4.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of Sept. 30. Snap said during the quarter that, as part of its plan to reduce costs, it would shutter several expensive projects, including its Pixy drone, which it planned to sell for $230. Snap also ended the production of its Snap Originals premium shows.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) raises earnings forecast
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock rose 0.45% (As on October 21, 11:52:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual profit view and reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit in Q3 on strong demand for its phone and internet services. The company’s promotional offers on wireless plans and smartphones helped it add 708,000 net new monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers. The carrier also added 338,000 fibre internet customers in the third quarter and held it on track to achieve its annual free cash flow target of USD 14 billion. Internet of Things (IoT) connections, including wholesale, have now reached more than 100 million. Income from continuing operations was USD 6.3 billion compared with USD 5 billion a year earlier. Cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $10.1 billion, up $0.8 billion year over year. Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $5.9 billion in the quarter, up $1.5 billion year over year. Capital investment from continuing operations, which includes $0.9 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $6.8 billion. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $3.8 billion for the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, net debt was $131.1 billion with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 3.22x.
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
NorthWestern Earnings Preview
NorthWestern NWE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NorthWestern will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. NorthWestern bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Whirlpool is in a downtrend and may move even lower now that the Q3 results and guidance are out, institutional selling is expected to continue.
Raymond James Downgrades US Homebuilders On Mortgage Rate Hike
Raymond James analyst Buck Horne lowered the rating on the shares of KB Home KBH, Lennar Corp LEN, M.D.C. Holdings Inc MDC, PulteGroup Inc PHM, and Toll Brothers Inc TOL to Market Perform. He downgraded the shares of D R Horton Inc DHI to Outperform rating from Strong Buy. The...
Comments / 0