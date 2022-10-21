Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members
Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
Cape Gazette
Democrats will work for all Sussex residents
The Republicans are trying to get us to focus on crime. The fact is, in our area we are much more likely to be impacted by a car accident on overcrowded roads or flooding from water with nowhere to go on land that’s been overbuilt. I’m voting for Democrats...
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Preliminary plans approved for Milton Village
The first phase of a residential-commercial complex west of Milton has been granted preliminary approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plan for Milton Village Apartments, including 296 apartments in a 10-building complex on 21 acres near the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Route 16. It's the first phase of a project that includes another 400 residential units and a commercial/office area on a 138-acre parcel.
Cape Gazette
Comp plan needs to change to save Sussex County
On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems
The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Ocean City Today
Majestic Hotel in Ocean City gets approval toward renovations
The new owner of the Majestic Hotel and Apartments is preparing to start renovations to the historic Boardwalk property. In March, established resort business owner Avraham Sibony bought the property at 613 Atlantic Ave. between Sixth and Seventh streets from the Savage family, who owned and operated it for most of its nearly 100 years of existence.
The Dispatch
Precedent Could Be Future Problem
It’s only a matter of time before a future set of Worcester County Commissioners rues this week’s 4-3 vote to allow an out-of-state business to connect to a municipal treatment system. The issue appeared to be settled last November then again in January, but it returned for another...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney appoints former Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to replace McGuiness
Governor John Carney appoints former New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse to fill the remainder of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s term after she resigned yesterday. Greenhouse previously served as state Auditor from 1983 to 1989, after which he moved between positions at the Clinton White House and the US...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10
The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
