Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING COMING SOON- NEW CASTLE DE
Located in the community of Boothhurst, this home is for you! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this 1,175 sq. ft. Colonial is perfect for small families or couples looking for their first home! The home has had improvements made over the past two years, including a new roof in 2021, a new HVAC system in 2022, a new garage door in 2022, a new stove and refrigerator in 2022, as well as new carpet and laminated floors in 2021. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as a full bathroom. On the main level of the home, you will find the common living areas, as well as a half bath. Throughout the home, you will find recessed lighting, an open Kitchen & Dining Room concept, as well as appliances within the kitchen and laundry, in addition to an attached garage.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
WGMD Radio
What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes
Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responds to camper fire in Big Oaks
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a camper on fire at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Big Oaks Campground off Wolfe Neck Road near Rehoboth Beach. Arriving units found heavy fire coming from an approximately 25-foot camper, with some extension to another camper.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Cape Gazette
Preliminary plans approved for Milton Village
The first phase of a residential-commercial complex west of Milton has been granted preliminary approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plan for Milton Village Apartments, including 296 apartments in a 10-building complex on 21 acres near the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Route 16. It's the first phase of a project that includes another 400 residential units and a commercial/office area on a 138-acre parcel.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147
Being Offered at $1,190,000, this beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views is being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a ,beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3
Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire in Wilmington
Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Oyster House is the new pearl on Second Street
Lewes Oyster House founders Tom Little and Sean Corea have been hard at work transforming a portion of the Walsh Building into a beautiful restaurant and are ready to treat those who’ve been eagerly anticipating its opening. Located on Second Street in downtown Lewes, the restaurant will open its...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
Cape Gazette
12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WDEL 1150AM
WSFS remodels and reopens in Newark
WSFS has had a presence at College Square Shopping Center since 1986, but with the complex being remade and renamed, WSFS did the same thing to their banking location. Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for WSFS, said it definitely played a role in their renovations. "The revitalization of this...
Comments / 0