Read full article on original website
Related
Graham Potter calms Kalidou Koulibaly injury fears with update
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has provided an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's injury situation.
Aston Villa turn to Unai Emery after Ruben Amorim shuns potential switch
Aston Villa have made former Arsenal boss Unai Emery their number one target to succeed Steven Gerrard.
Unai Emery confirmed as new Aston Villa head coach
Aston Villa confirm the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new head coach.
Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne can still play better
Pep Guardiola reflects on Kevin De Bruyne's performance against Brighton.
Matt Doherty admits Tottenham move was 'a bit of an ego thing'
Matt Doherty admits that his 2020 transfer to Tottenham from Wolves, as well as conversations with Jose Mourinho, boosted his ego.
Super League: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund reject new plans
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that they are not interested in joining a European Super League despite plans to revive the idea.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League on TV and live stream services.
Tottenham's fun has become dependent on Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham have lost their attacking sharpness since Dejan Kulusevski suffered a hamstring injury and unfortunately don't have anyone who can replicate what he brings.
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa
Frank Lampard comments on Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa.
Benfica vs Juventus: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Benfica vs Juventus in the Champions League including where to watch, team news and prediction.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Tottenham Hotspur
After defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur are this week's Premier League crisis club
PSG deny story revealing Kylian Mbappe contract details
PSG have responded to a report about Kylian Mbappe's new contract.
Man Utd & Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to part ways - Cody Gakpo eyed as replacement
Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are prepared to part ways following a recent fall out between the player and manager Erik ten Hag, though the method of
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta admits return to club would have to be after retirement
Andres Iniesta speaks about his desire to return to Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund vs Man City - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Borussia Dortmund vs Man City in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Lautaro Martinez 'only thinking about Inter' amid transfer speculation
Lautaro Martinez has commented on speculation surrounding his Inter future.
Graham Potter dismisses concerns over Raheem Sterling's goal struggles
Graham Potter offers his support to Raheem Sterling after six games without a goal.
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal 'stopped doing simple things right' in Southampton draw
Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
West Ham impressed by Eredivisie duo as scouts hunt for midfield targets
West Ham impressed by Edson Alvarez and Ibrahim Sangare as the club identify potential midfield transfer targets.
Transfer rumours: Man City interested in Havertz; Maignan approached by Man Utd
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Mike Maignan, Harry Kane, Youssoufa Moukoko & more.
90min
975
Followers
11K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0