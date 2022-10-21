(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

