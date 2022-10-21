ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

kmaland.com

Thousands of Missourians to Participate in Great Central U.S. 'ShakeOut'

(KMAland) -- Missourians may not think much about earthquakes, but experts say it is important to be mentally prepared. This morning, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will participate in the Great Central U.S. "ShakeOut" earthquake preparedness drill. At 10:20 a.m., participants will "drop, cover and hold on" in a drill...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

What comes next

Statement on Secretary of State Ashcroft’s Proposed Rule. The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas. The placement of books and materials in libraries is something that should be left up to people with training and experience in the profession of librarianship.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022

(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests

(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

Eerie Illinois & Missouri Ghost Towns You Can Walk Through

Would you walk through an abandoned eerie ghost town by yourself?. For me, only in the daylight not sure if I could handle walking alone, in the dark, with just a flashlight. It's that time of year when ghost towns come "alive" from people visiting them for ghost hauntings or just to see how the abandoned town is. Thrillist put together a list of 50 ghost towns in each state and although the Ilinois location really isn't a town, the place is extremely eerie.
ILLINOIS STATE
krcgtv.com

Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana use by adults

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
MISSOURI STATE

