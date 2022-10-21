Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Grill to Glory initiative highlights community stability, desire for safer neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders are bringing the grills back out in an effort to bring the community together. They will have weekly Saturday church cookouts in order to bring local churches together and attempt to make neighborhoods safer. More than 200 churches participated in Saturday’s event. In...
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Tower Grove Park celebrating 150 years with birthday bash this weekend
Organizers have planned a birthday bash at Tower Grove Park this weekend to celebrate one-and-a-half centuries of the site.
KSDK
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023
James Beauchamp Clark House.MustardsMom, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic James Beauchamp Clark House has also been referred to as Honey Shuck and "Champ" Clark House. It's now a historic house museum located at 207 East Champ Clark Drive in Bowling Green, Missouri. This house has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.
kttn.com
James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs
James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products. “We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James...
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
KMOV
Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
flovalleynews.com
Many Local Churches hosting Trunk-or-Treats
Florissant Elks 2316 annual Trunk-or-Treat, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Cross Keys Baptist Church Trunk-orTreat, 14255 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 US-67 (in Old Jamestown) will hold a Trunk-or-Treat...
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
Comments / 0