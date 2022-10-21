ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023

James Beauchamp Clark House.MustardsMom, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic James Beauchamp Clark House has also been referred to as Honey Shuck and "Champ" Clark House. It's now a historic house museum located at 207 East Champ Clark Drive in Bowling Green, Missouri. This house has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
flovalleynews.com

Many Local Churches hosting Trunk-or-Treats

Florissant Elks 2316 annual Trunk-or-Treat, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Cross Keys Baptist Church Trunk-orTreat, 14255 New Halls Ferry Rd., will happen on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3975 US-67 (in Old Jamestown) will hold a Trunk-or-Treat...
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO

