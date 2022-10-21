Read full article on original website
ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022
Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
Apartment Therapy
This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”
Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Powerful Name of Jesus
Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
itinyhouses.com
20′ Modern Tiny Home is Everything You Need for Living Modest!
Tired of income-sapping mortgages and the environmental impact that comes with a large home? Go tiny and live peacefully with this 20’ modern tiny home that has passed the NOAH certification and will be ready by the end of September ‘22!. Keep reading to see all that you...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Finding some fascinating Georgia history during a neighborhood walk
DECATUR — I have long been an admirer of Gutzon Borglum’s monumental carvings on Mount Rushmore. We lived in South Dakota for a few years and made several trips to see them. So imagine my delight when we happened upon a historic marker bearing his name on one of our evening walks.
Atlanta takes center stage for TV and film crew networking site
“Atlanta itself and Georgia as a whole is just exploding production-wise.” Tyler Mitchell is talking about the metro area and state’s status in film and television production activity. Georgia stands as the third largest production hub for TV and film in the country, behind only California and New...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
West Georgian
University Of West Georgia’s Queer Student Alliance Celebrates 50 Years On Campus
West Georgia’s Queer Student Alliance (QSA) celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Oct.13. Founded in the fall of 1972 by Dr. Ara Dostourian, the Queer Student Alliance is an organization for LGBTQ+ students and allies. They serve as a social club and a safe space that encourages and promotes activism, along with promoting solidarity on campus and in the surrounding region.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ready for Action: Newnan family to play the Feud
A family from Newnan will be on the Family Feud on Monday. The Toole family of Newnan will make their first appearance on the long-running game show, in an experience that the team captain and mother Sally said was a “once in a lifetime experience.”. “It’s mind-blowing to see...
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A
Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe
This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own? Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious […] The post Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
