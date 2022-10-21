Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
October 22 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at St. Pius 27-18. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic won at Kennett 46-16. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent lost at Jefferson 46-28. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting Kelly 42-14. CHESTER – Chester plays Pearl City at 1 pm Saturday. High...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Photos: Francis Howell routs Rock Bridge to finish regular season undefeated
The Francis Howell football team secured its first undefeated regular season campaign in seven seasons with a 59-21 victory over visiting Rock Bridge on Friday night. The No. 5 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings, the Vikings (9-0) are off to their best start since winning the ...
Top standouts, best performances in Week 9 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 9 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State: Jack Ahlbrand, QB, Marquette In the Mustangs’ 38-14 win over Pattonville, he ran for touchdowns of 11 and 27 yards, while throwing a touchdown pass as ...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
gladstonedispatch.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Here Comes the Son: Meteorologist gives birth to beautiful boy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning. Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather. Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth,...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
The 5 questions on all Missouri ballots for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Missourians go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, every voter will have to answer five very important questions on their ballot. These five ballot measures are simple “Yes” or “No” questions, but the consequences of each decision will be felt in the years to come.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
Crash on I-70 in St. Charles County leaves 2 dead
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
Comments / 0