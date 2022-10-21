Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit
At a Methodist hospital in Dallas Texas yesterday morning, two nurses were shot and killed, reports say. The suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet, police said. Currently on parole.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Creuzot Must Go: Time for a DA Who Will Do Their Job
Dallas is in the midst of one of the most alarming rises in crime occurring anywhere in the nation. Whether its thefts of cars or just their catalytic converters, or an outright scary rise in the number of murders, the crime wave in Dallas is here and its consequences are severe.
mysweetcharity.com
There Were Plenty Of Yummies, Hugs And Tail Wagging At The 2022 Fur Ball Patron Party
Just days before the SPCA of Texas‘ mega-fundraising Fur Ball, animal loving patrons gathered at The Mason Dallas on Tuesday, September 27. In addition to grazing on all type of goodies and sampling Mijenta Tequila, guests got to meet SPCA furry types like Artemis and Brian and hear details of the 2022 Fur Ball on Saturday, October 1, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Here’s a report from the field:
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Dallas Observer
Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour
North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design
10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
tcu360.com
Appealing alcohol violations at TCU
Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
KENS 5
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Comments / 0