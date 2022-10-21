ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dallasexpress.com

HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas

A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
DALLAS, TX
The Hill

Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital

DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
DALLAS, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Creuzot Must Go: Time for a DA Who Will Do Their Job

Dallas is in the midst of one of the most alarming rises in crime occurring anywhere in the nation. Whether its thefts of cars or just their catalytic converters, or an outright scary rise in the number of murders, the crime wave in Dallas is here and its consequences are severe.
DALLAS, TX
mysweetcharity.com

There Were Plenty Of Yummies, Hugs And Tail Wagging At The 2022 Fur Ball Patron Party

Just days before the SPCA of Texas‘ mega-fundraising Fur Ball, animal loving patrons gathered at The Mason Dallas on Tuesday, September 27. In addition to grazing on all type of goodies and sampling Mijenta Tequila, guests got to meet SPCA furry types like Artemis and Brian and hear details of the 2022 Fur Ball on Saturday, October 1, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Here’s a report from the field:
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour

North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

Appealing alcohol violations at TCU

Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).

