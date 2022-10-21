ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates

CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
Benzinga

Southern States: Q3 Earnings Insights

Southern States SSBK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southern States beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Benzinga

AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday

AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks waver ahead of technology-heavy earnings week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was down 0.2% as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 233 points, or 0.8%, to 31,320 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Benzinga

Earnings Barrage: Apple, Microsoft and other Tech Companies Ready to Report This Week

(Monday Market Open) After a light schedule today, the earnings and data barrage begins tomorrow. The most important stretch of the earnings calendar is straight ahead as a host of major tech companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT prepare to report. The week is also loaded with potentially market-moving data, so fasten your seatbelt.
Benzinga

Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings

Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
TechCrunch

Tesla Q3 revenue falls short of expectations, while energy unit shows growth

Shares fell 3.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. Tesla’s net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion nearly double the $1.62 billion it earned in the same period last year. The company said profits were squeezed by increases in raw material costs as well as issues ramping up production at its Germany and Texas factories as well as 4680 battery cell production. Tesla also cited a strengthening dollar as another factor in its third quarter results.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Netflix Surges 25% on Earnings and Leads CE 100's 5% Weekly Gain

Earnings are trickling in as October moves into its last few trading sessions. And so far, we’re getting a look at some of the pockets of resilience where consumers continue to spend money. And thus far, as relates to our CE 100 Index this past week — where the...
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy