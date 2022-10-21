Read full article on original website
Kirby Clocks 25% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Marine Transportation, Distribution & Services Segments
Kirby Corp KEX reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $745.84 million, beating the consensus of $725.88 million. Marine transportation revenues were $433.0 million, up from $338.5 million a year ago. Marine transportation operating margin expanded 460 bps to 9.6%. Distribution and services revenues were $312.8 million, up...
3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates
CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
Southern States: Q3 Earnings Insights
Southern States SSBK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southern States beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
US stocks waver ahead of technology-heavy earnings week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was down 0.2% as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 233 points, or 0.8%, to 31,320 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.
Earnings Previews: Boeing, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kraft Heinz
Here is a look at what to expect when these three companies report quarterly results before markets open on Wednesday.
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Earnings Barrage: Apple, Microsoft and other Tech Companies Ready to Report This Week
(Monday Market Open) After a light schedule today, the earnings and data barrage begins tomorrow. The most important stretch of the earnings calendar is straight ahead as a host of major tech companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT prepare to report. The week is also loaded with potentially market-moving data, so fasten your seatbelt.
Wells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a 31% decline in third-quarter profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown.
Recap: Investar Holding Q3 Earnings
Investar Holding ISTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $670 thousand from the same...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Exxon shares surge to record high on strong earnings outlook
HOUSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook.
Tesla Q3 revenue falls short of expectations, while energy unit shows growth
Shares fell 3.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. Tesla’s net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion nearly double the $1.62 billion it earned in the same period last year. The company said profits were squeezed by increases in raw material costs as well as issues ramping up production at its Germany and Texas factories as well as 4680 battery cell production. Tesla also cited a strengthening dollar as another factor in its third quarter results.
Netflix Surges 25% on Earnings and Leads CE 100's 5% Weekly Gain
Earnings are trickling in as October moves into its last few trading sessions. And so far, we’re getting a look at some of the pockets of resilience where consumers continue to spend money. And thus far, as relates to our CE 100 Index this past week — where the...
The S&P 500 could rally 10% through year-end with positive earnings surprises among the catalysts, says Oppenheimer
The S&P 500 which has dropped 25% this year may experience a rally as 2022 winds down, said Oppenheimer. The asset manager cut its year-end target by 17% to 4,000 but that's still up from current levels. The market's likely extreme oversold condition could become a catalyst for a modest...
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
