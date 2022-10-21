Read full article on original website
Union Pacific confident of labor deal ratification; flags possibility of strike
Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp's (UNP.N) chief executive expressed confidence on workers agreeing to a new tentative contract that was agreed last month, although he warned that they could still hold a strike.
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
