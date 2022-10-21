ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CISD Position 1 Candidate Evan Berlin Focuses on Entire District

CONROE, TX -- Conroe ISD Board of Trustees Position 1 candidate, CISD graduate and Conroe resident, Evan Berlin, believes students, educators, and parents deserve a board that represents all of CISD. “I have met with students, parents and educators across the entire district, and I know the needs greatly vary...
CONROE, TX

