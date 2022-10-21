ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State

We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Eddie Lanier III?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 9:47 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Dunlap St. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers of Houston's Fugitive Friday

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy