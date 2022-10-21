Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
WFAA
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed after argument with group of men turns into shootout in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after he was shot in the head following an argument with a woman inside a southwest Houston home. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road at around midnight. According...
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
conroetoday.com
Who killed Eddie Lanier III?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 9:47 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Dunlap St. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers of Houston's Fugitive Friday
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after drive-by shooting outside southwest Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a drive-by shooting outside a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street at around 8 p.m. According to HPD Commander L. Baimbridge, the three men...
fox26houston.com
3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Comments / 1