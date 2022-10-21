Let’s GO. George Strait just announced six new stadium shows that are officially on the calendar for 2023. The King just he’ll be hitting stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa next year with the great Chris Stapleton, as well as Little Big Town, opening every show on this run. It’s the most extensive run he’s been on since his two year The Cowboy Rides Away tour back in 2014, and he told Billboard that: “It just felt right. […] The post George Strait Announces SIX Stadium Shows For 2023 With Chris Stapleton first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO