Stretching all over the country, there are ancient and poetic villages everywhere. Bearing the time stamp hundreds of years old with ancient architecture and poetic peace is what people remember forever when they have the opportunity to visit these ancient villages in Vietnam. It can be said that the time and the “art” in this place have made the ancient villages become a highlight when traveling to that city. The villages are extremely suitable for walking or cycling so that you can go to every corner of the village without breaking the silence and peace of the old houses here.

14 DAYS AGO