Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
WHYY

The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries

Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
vinlove.net

Lost in the old space with time-stained villages spread across Vietnam

Stretching all over the country, there are ancient and poetic villages everywhere. Bearing the time stamp hundreds of years old with ancient architecture and poetic peace is what people remember forever when they have the opportunity to visit these ancient villages in Vietnam. It can be said that the time and the “art” in this place have made the ancient villages become a highlight when traveling to that city. The villages are extremely suitable for walking or cycling so that you can go to every corner of the village without breaking the silence and peace of the old houses here.
Good News Network

300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’

Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Shepherds drive thousands of sheep through Madrid streets as part of ancient tradition

Sheep took over the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital.People lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, with bells around their necks providing a noisy background.The shepherds were taking their livestock to southerly pastures for winter grazing, an ancient tradition that was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid’s annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

