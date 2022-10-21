Read full article on original website
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Have Uncovered A 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal In Alabama
The nearly mile-long structure was used to travel along trade routes between lagoons on the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Near Mobile Bay in Alabama, a local resident came across a strange structure and urged archaeologists to investigate — and it turned out to be a 1,400-year-old canal used by Native Americans.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries
Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
vinlove.net
Lost in the old space with time-stained villages spread across Vietnam
Stretching all over the country, there are ancient and poetic villages everywhere. Bearing the time stamp hundreds of years old with ancient architecture and poetic peace is what people remember forever when they have the opportunity to visit these ancient villages in Vietnam. It can be said that the time and the “art” in this place have made the ancient villages become a highlight when traveling to that city. The villages are extremely suitable for walking or cycling so that you can go to every corner of the village without breaking the silence and peace of the old houses here.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church
St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.
How This Immigrant Founder and 'Shark Tank' Star is Changing How Kids Wash Their Hands
Here are the three lessons Shubham Issar has learned from building SoaPen.
vinlove.net
Go to the ancient rock field of Nam Dan Ha Giang to admire the writings of prehistoric people
Nam Dan ancient rock beach in Ha Giang is not only a tourist destination but also has important religious significance for the Dao people in Xin Man district. Therefore, if you come here to travel, remember once to come here to visit and learn. Where is Nam Dan’s ancient rock...
Shepherds drive thousands of sheep through Madrid streets as part of ancient tradition
Sheep took over the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital.People lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, with bells around their necks providing a noisy background.The shepherds were taking their livestock to southerly pastures for winter grazing, an ancient tradition that was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid’s annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Where the heart lives: the enduring homesteads tying Māori to their heritage
When the time came for the Makiha family to pull down their house, they decided to bury it. Piece by piece, they dismantled the wooden frame and weatherboards, laying them carefully to rest, like an ancestor, in the Hokianga soil. “It is only right to bury it,” says Rereata Makiha,...
Evidence that Stone Age people danced to the rhythm of rattling elk teeth
Painting of Stone Age peopleCredit: Gugatchitchinadze; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Evidence has already been found that the Stone Age people who lived around 8000 years ago had their own form of music and dance.
