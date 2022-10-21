Paxton Sends Letter to Biden Administration After It Attempts to Force Costly and Disastrous New Environmental Rule on Texas

Read full article on original website
Biden’s pot pardon introduces presidential nullification of federal law
President Biden’s proclamation of pardon for those convicted of certain marijuana offenses encroaches on Congress’s constitutional lawmaking authority and fundamentally alters the balance of power between the coordinate branches of government. A bipartisan consensus would likely concur that people should not languish in a broken prison system for drug possession. But why is it that Congress has abdicated its law-making authority and opened the door for the president to legislate by pardon? The ramifications of this pardon extend far beyond the propriety of marijuana laws and now may lead to the routine de facto presidential nullification of federal laws.
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver
Oct 21 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
'Kamala Harris has been Border Czar for 629 days': Republicans tear into VP for accusing Greg Abbott of a 'dereliction of duty' for sending migrants north while the southern border crisis has unraveled under her watch
Republicans excoriated Kamala Harris for her failures in addressing the southern border crisis yet criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott on late night television for sending migrants to sanctuary cities in order to ease the stress on border communities. Many of the lawmakers who weighed in on the vice president's remarks...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
iheart.com
The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment
The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Washington Examiner
Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats
This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
