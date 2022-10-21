Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
12-Year-Old Dies After Uncle Reportedly Was ‘Handling Shotgun’
An unidentified 12-year-old boy was killed in Houston on Friday after his 22-year-old uncle reportedly “handled” a shotgun outdoors, with other people apparently standing nearby. According to local outlet KTRK, police officers and firefighters tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. In a Twitter statement, officials said that a “possible suspect”—reportedly the uncle—had been taken into custody. “We’re in the process of finding out exactly what took place,” Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge told the outlet. “We’re getting conflicting statements as to what actually transpired, but that's where we are right now. As far as charges, we don’t know if this was accidental or something else. We are waiting for homicide to conduct their investigation and get statements before a decision is made.”Read it at KTRK
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
conroetoday.com
Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home
MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houston
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt at an apartment complex in southeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Brookdale Village Apartment complex located at 6113 Gulf Fwy in the Lawndale/Wayside area of Houston.
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
fox26houston.com
New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward
HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Clerk held at gunpoint by several suspects during robbery at SE Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an armed robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will identify several of the suspects involved. The robbery was reported on Oct. 2 around 9 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 4900 block of Griggs Road in southeast Houston.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Comments / 1