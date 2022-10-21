ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Fire Matt Canada Chants Grow Louder

The Steelers offense has underwhelmed through seven weeks, due in no part to a lack of talent. The wide receiver group might be one of the best in the league. Najee Harris was a first round pick. The offensive line has improved and Pat Freiermuth is one of the up and coming talents in the NFL. This offense should be better than 15 points per game. Matt Canada and his system have not been working, and frankly have never worked in his coaching career.
