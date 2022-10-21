Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Nick Saban getting dragged by college football fans for starting Jermaine Burton
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing criticism from college football fans after starting Jermaine Burton despite his actions toward a Tennessee fan. Jermaine Burton made headlines last week when videos emerged of him appearing to strike out at a female Tennessee fan who was rushing the field after the Volunteers’ victory.
Brent Venables has Oklahoma in tight spot with his contract after disastrous start
Oklahoma fans better hope Brent Venables works out or it will be one expensive huge mistake. The amount of money Brent Venables would command if he were to fail and be bought out by Oklahoma will make your eyes rain. Even Simple Jack can see how bad this contract is....
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
Mike Locksley addresses Terrapins after reaching bowl eligibility in Week 8
Mike Locksley and Maryland are going bowling, securing a postseason birth for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-14. At 6-2, the Terrapins secured a bowl game in Week 8 of the season, a particularly impressive accomplishment. After the game, Locksley revealed to the team it is the fastest...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Fire Matt Canada Chants Grow Louder
The Steelers offense has underwhelmed through seven weeks, due in no part to a lack of talent. The wide receiver group might be one of the best in the league. Najee Harris was a first round pick. The offensive line has improved and Pat Freiermuth is one of the up and coming talents in the NFL. This offense should be better than 15 points per game. Matt Canada and his system have not been working, and frankly have never worked in his coaching career.
What grade does Marcus Freeman get 6 games into 2022?
When Notre Dame hired Marcus Freeman to replace Brian Kelly an instant burst of energy fired through the program as well as the fan base that hadn’t been felt in quite some time. Despite that excitement, Freeman has had struggles. Notre Dame is 3-3 halfway through the 2022 season,...
Heisman Trophy candidates and odds for Week 9: Bryce Young's path to repeat still open
Bryce Young had 11 seconds in the pocket – enough time to stand still at one point. Young shuffled right, scrambled back to the left, pointed to the receiver and threw a cross-body 31-yard touchdown to JoJo Earle. Young smiled, and why not?. That eliminated the hangover from last...
