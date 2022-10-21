ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

B93

One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State

We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers of Houston's Fugitive Friday

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Houston Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Whose Father Is Accused Of Killing Her Mother

A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX

