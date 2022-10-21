Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]
Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
17 year-old charged with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers of Houston's Fugitive Friday
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Houston Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Whose Father Is Accused Of Killing Her Mother
A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at...
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
