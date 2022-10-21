ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

Maryland women’s soccer defeats Purdue, 3-1, in last game of season

Ava Morales races downfield in Maryland women’s soccer’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 16, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) After trying to play it out of the box in the 30th minute, Purdue was in immediate danger after losing possession in its own half. The dispossession forced the ball to freshman Ava Morales.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball swept by Northwestern, 3-0, in second-straight loss

Erin Engel serves during Maryland volleyball's 3-2 loss to Indiana on Sept. 25, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) As the echo of squeaking sneakers cut through the murmur of a tamed Xfinity Center Pavilion crowd, Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara situated herself at the left pin, reached back and belted another kill past a depleted Maryland defense.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Here’s how Maryland residents can vote in the 2022 midterm elections

Maryland voters will head to the polls in less than three weeks for a consequential Nov. 8 midterm election headlined by key races at the state and local levels. At the state level, Maryland has a pivotal gubernatorial race between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox. There are also five referendums on the ballot, including legalizing recreational marijuana.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy