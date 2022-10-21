Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the horror movie ‘Smile’ based on?
Smile is a 2022 horror film about a therapist who is trailed by a sneering force that possesses her patients. The only people grinning more than Smile‘s antagonists are its producers, as the flick has grossed $137 million, an extravagant sum for horror. Although Smile seems to have come...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses
Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
Netflix's The School for Good and Evil earns mixed reviews, as critics call it both "derivative" and "a fun fantasy ride"
As suggested by its title, there's no such thing as middle ground in the world of new fantasy movie The School for Good and Evil – you're either a hero or a villain. The same can be said, it seems, for the Netflix film's polarized first reviews, which claim it's both "a disaster" and "humorous", "frothy" and "fun".
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Collider
The Most Faithful 'Dracula' Adaptation is an Obscure Made For TV BBC Movie
So many Draculas, too little accuracy. Despite Bram Stoker's novel creating the most adapted book-to-screen character of all time, few of those translations show fidelity to the book. Some were limited by budget and streamlined the material (Tod Browning's Dracula, 1931) while others applied a different vision over its bones (Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992). Those films and more are excellent in their own right, and elements of any written drama often require change to suit the differing needs and strengths of a visual medium. Having said that, some of the most compelling and surprising moments in Dracula the book wound up on cutting room floors or were altered entirely. "Did you know the book did this instead?" could make a good party game.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
Collider
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Simpsons’ is set to parody a Stephen King novel he calls ‘awful’ in ‘Treehouse of Horror’
The Simpsons is set to embark upon parodying a book Stephen King himself has almost completely disowned for the next “Treehouse of Horror”. “Treehouse of Horror” has become a fixture of The Simpsons since its second season, with the latest season set to see it continue the tradition with entry number 33. While little is known thus far on what the three segments will include, we’ve been given our biggest hint thanks to a prelude episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary
Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
‘Interview With the Vampire’: These Are Lestat’s Vampire Rules
In 'Interview With the Vampire' Lestat is teaching Louis how to be a vampire. Here are his vampire rules.
Collider
Meet the Directors of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’
This October, there are more than enough new movies and shows to get you into the Halloween spirit. Of course, if there’s enough room in the proverbial stomach for more spooky treats, this Netflix anthology could be the one to satisfy. The title is decadent in of itself: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Releasing two episodes a day, it works as a countdown to Halloween. Director Guillermo del Toro takes on the duty as the anthology’s host. He will welcome audiences into original stories and adapted tales. And with it being del Toro, audiences are in good hands. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), he finds the beauty to monstrosity.
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Poster Reveals Ben Barnes in H.P. Lovecraft Adaptation
We’re growing curiouser and curiouser for the upcoming four-night event that will be Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Through images, teasers and more, those behind the production have been letting our imaginations run wild when it comes to the horror anthology series that’s preparing to unlock onto Netflix next week. With each episode telling a different gruesome and nightmare-inducing tale, a slew of posters have come out depicting the stories waiting to be told. Now fans have been treated to perhaps one of the most anticipated of del Toro’s on-screen stories - an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s haunting short story, “Pickman’s Model.”
Collider
'Werewolf by Night's Transformation Scene Deserves a Place Among Monster Movie Classics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. The transformation scene is the pivotal moment in any werewolf movie. Everything else in the film has been building up to this point; it's what the audience came for. A great transformation scene can elevate a mediocre film, but a flub can turn a passable film into a laughable one. As a longtime fan of classic monster movies, I was hooked by Werewolf by Night's spooky, gothic atmosphere from the start, and I was excited to see how it would handle its main character's metamorphosis. Would Marvel tap into its massive CGI budget to create something truly terrifying, or would they use practical effects in keeping with the classic look of the feature? The answer turned out to be more complicated and more captivating than I had anticipated.
dexerto.com
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Lot 36’ review: Tim Blake Nelson fights terrifying storage war in new horror anthology
Guillermo Del Toro’s new horror anthology kicks off with a greedy man getting more than he bargained for when buying a demonic storage locker. Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix tomorrow (October 25), the series curated by ‘Master of Horror‘ Guillermo Del Toro, who has hand-picked some of his favorite directors to helm individual episodes.
Comments / 0