So many Draculas, too little accuracy. Despite Bram Stoker's novel creating the most adapted book-to-screen character of all time, few of those translations show fidelity to the book. Some were limited by budget and streamlined the material (Tod Browning's Dracula, 1931) while others applied a different vision over its bones (Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992). Those films and more are excellent in their own right, and elements of any written drama often require change to suit the differing needs and strengths of a visual medium. Having said that, some of the most compelling and surprising moments in Dracula the book wound up on cutting room floors or were altered entirely. "Did you know the book did this instead?" could make a good party game.

1 DAY AGO