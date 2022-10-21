Knowing how to free the scientists from STAR Labs in Gotham Knights will help you clear a Mr Freeze mission that's causing some confusion. After Mr Freeze traps these boffins in a room which is rapidly filling with Halon gas you have to survive a Regulator attack while operating a Railgun, and if you follow the objectives you're given logically then you could end up trapped in this section of Gotham Knights indefinitely. That's why we're here to help, with an explanation of how to survive the Regulator attack, and use the Railgun to free the scientists from STAR Labs in Gotham Knights.

How to survive the Regulator attack at STAR Labs

After Mr Freeze compromises the Halon system and leaves, your final objective for this mission is to free the scientists from STAR Labs in Gotham Knights, which is broken down into two further objectives. This is where things get confusing, as if you solely focus on the first objective, Survive the Regulator attack , then you'll just end up fighting endless waves of enemies until you're eventually defeated or quit the mission in frustration.

Instead, you need to work on both objectives simultaneously, so while fighting off the Regulators you can Rotate railgun by hitting the button on the console at the center of the window in front of the gun. Keep defeating enemies until the progress meter reaches 100%, then Power up the railgun by hitting another console button to the left of the initial one you pressed. After hitting that second button, your main objective will now change to Defeat the Regulators , though you'll also need to deal with a Shocker brute while you clear house.

With all of those pesky Regulators finally defeated, your last objective to Fire the railgun will appear so you can wrap this section up. The button for this isn't part of the same panel as the previous two, so instead you'll need to turn around and either head up the stairs or grapple to the the raised platform and then access the controls there. Fire the weapon and it'll blast a hole in the lab wall, allowing you to free the scientists from STAR Labs in Gotham Knights and teleporting you outside to complete this potentially frustrating mission.