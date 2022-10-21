ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The beloved Will & Grace alum died on October 24, following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 67 years old. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s representative, David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency, told Us in a statement at the time, adding, “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”
The former Ellen DeGeneres Show correspondent announced on October 22 that she is expecting her first baby. She did not share the father’s identity at the time. “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it,” the England native said in a YouTube video.
Billboard is announcing an update to its Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, starting on Nov. 1. A new methodology for the charts in both its 24-hour and seven-day views will capture the velocity of conversation around music in addition to the volume, allowing for a ranking that illustrates what’s becoming the talk of Twitter in addition to the songs that are already viral on the platform. In addition to its real-time views, the chart will also be available as a weekly 20-position list capturing activity from Friday to Thursday each week, posting on Tuesdays alongside...

