Here’s what DeKalb County is doing in the wake of Atlanta Medical Center closing
The News: Atlanta Medical Center announced last month it would be closing by Nov. 1, catching local officials and patients off guard. As of this week, the emergency room at Wellstar Atlanta Medical has officially closed. DeKalb County officials have taken some steps this month to alleviate the impact the hospital closure will have on DeKalb residents.
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
Metro Atlanta police department launch new program for vulnerable citizens
LILBURN,Ga. — One Gwinnett County police department is making sure its most vulnerable citizens can get help in the event of an emergency. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Lilburn Police Department announced its new “Vulnerable Citizens Registry” program. The new initiative...
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue through Monday morning, October 24
The lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties that the Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Friday will continue through Monday Morning, October 24, at 5 a.m. The closures are for an ongoing bridge preservation project. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as...
Free clinic coming to Forsyth County
The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
GPB evening headlines for October 21, 2022
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the fourth day of in-person early voting yesterday. A Georgia sheriff on trial for abusing the rights of jail detainees says he’s done nothing wrong. Atlanta-area hospitals are feeling the strain of the phased-out closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization plan
DULUTH, Ga. | The Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Strategy Team has presented the implementation strategy for transforming the Gwinnett Place Mall site to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. The team consists of a partnership effort of Gwinnett County, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID), and consultant VHB.
ATL Is More Than Just Full: Mayor Andre Dickens Talks With RCU
Fresh off their White House broadcast, the #1 show in the afternoon has another special guest joining them in studio. Ryan Cameron Uncensored welcomes the 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. From the very first part of the interview, Ryan Cameron shares the latest rankings & titles that the city has earned, […]
Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election
On Sunday, October 16, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted the “Black Men Call to Action Rally.” Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams was the evens keynote speaker. Multiple CAU students expressed how they felt about voting in a major election for the first time and what they are doing to prepare for this election. Sophomore and intern […] The post Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
