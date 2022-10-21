ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
ATLANTA, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA

When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
MILTON, GA
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization plan

DULUTH, Ga. | The Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Strategy Team has presented the implementation strategy for transforming the Gwinnett Place Mall site to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. The team consists of a partnership effort of Gwinnett County, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID), and consultant VHB.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election

On Sunday, October 16, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted the “Black Men Call to Action Rally.” Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams was the evens keynote speaker. Multiple CAU students expressed how they felt about voting in a major election for the first time and what they are doing to prepare for this election.   Sophomore and intern […] The post Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy