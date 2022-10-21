ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included

By Bruce Chadwick
New Jersey Stage
 3 days ago
WDBJ7.com

Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park is a city within Monmouth County in New Jersey. This beachfront city is also strategically situated on the Jersey Shore and is part of the New York metropolitan area. This community is far from being ordinary, as it is also one of the most popular destinations in the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot

Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
