Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included

Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
Actor who played Lehigh Valley killer nurse Charles Cullen shares experiences at N.J. film festival
They gathered to watch the nightmare they lived nearly 20 years ago — only now, up on the big screen. A group of nurses sat in the audience at the Montclair Film Festival Saturday. The health care workers were once colleagues of Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen in the...
WDBJ7.com
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park is a city within Monmouth County in New Jersey. This beachfront city is also strategically situated on the Jersey Shore and is part of the New York metropolitan area. This community is far from being ordinary, as it is also one of the most popular destinations in the...
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Basiani - The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing - Returns to NYC
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Basiani – The State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing will return to New York to perform for one evening on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00pm at the St Luke’s Church, 308 W. 46th Street, New York. Previously seen at Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival and The Town Hall, this is the Ensemble’s first return to New York in three years.
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees and Two New Professional Member Theatres
The Ritz Theatre Company's cast of The Bisley Boy. Photo by Zachary Moore. New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation’s largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome new members to their board of trustees and two new professional member theatres.
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
